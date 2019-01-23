The Democrats' refusal to negotiate is self-defeating. Just as only Nixon could go to China, only Trump can cut an immigration deal with Democrats. Trump is willing to push back on the immigration hard-liners in his own party to make such a deal. By contrast, Pelosi and Schumer are pandering to their party's hard-liners. It is a pathetic display of political cowardice and opportunism. Their hatred for Trump is so all-consuming that they cannot bring themselves to accept his outstretched hand and make a deal that would give them many of their long-held immigration priorities.