I talked on my radio show with Jeff Brown, owner of 12 supermarkets in the city and suburbs that will become 11 when he closes his ShopRite at 67th and Haverford in West Philly, because of what he says is a loss of revenue caused by the city’s sugary-beverage tax. The store is only a few blocks from the Delaware County line, and Brown claims that when people went to Delco to buy soda and beat the tax, they eventually did all their grocery shopping there. He claimed that the store had $30.5 million in sales in 2016, the year before the tax went into effect, while, in 2018, sales were only $23.4 million. Brown said that these losses threaten what he has been trying to do with his other stores. He was particularly incensed with a Kenney administration statement delivered by spokesperson Mike Dunn: “It is no surprise that Mr. Brown has decided to scapegoat the Philadelphia Beverage Tax, but neither he nor the beverage industry have yet to present any evidence that the tax has had any impact on sales.”