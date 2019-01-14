Project SAFE is committed to helping people not only to stay safer while working in the sex industry, but also to supporting them when they want to change jobs or retire. We were thrilled when one of our members informed us that she had been offered a job on the books that would enable her to transition out of the sex industry, a change that she had been trying to make for some years. All she needed was to pass the background check. But then the call came — her offer was rescinded when her arrest record for prostitution came up. She has now returned to street-based sex work, kept from the on-the-books economy by the criminalization of her survival.