The avoidable tragedy in the current landscape is the common misperception of what the crime actually is. The fact is, most people engaging in prostitution in our District are doing it against their will – for another person’s exclusive profit. Most people engaging in prostitution in our District are American citizens of color, a vast portion of whom are juvenile females, recruited in their own neighborhoods, in public transit stations, outside their public schools, or on social media, by “Romeo pimps” posing as would-be boyfriends. Most people engaging in prostitution in our District were recruited drug-free, and introduced to serious drugs by their trafficker as a means of coercion. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s new policy of normalizing prostitution, most significantly by failing to adequately penalize or even charge the buyers, sends the wrong message to our community – that local prosecutors do not view trafficking as serious enough to do everything possible to stop it (or, to put it more bluntly, do not view it as a problem at all). Until we stop pretending that prostitution is only engaged in by consenting adults as some sort of lifestyle choice, we will be crippling ourselves in our ability to combat this problem. And more young victims will continue to suffer.