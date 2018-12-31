My daughters, Madison, 10, Georgia, 8, and Logan, 6, are the light of my life. My husband and I happily looked forward to starting our family, but with the birth of each child, we realized something was off. Our sweet son Aaron Jr. passed away shortly after he was born, and we knew that our girls seemed a bit different. I’m not going to say that I didn’t cry and have sleepless nights, but we knew that we needed to be strong for our girls. We promised to fight for them to lead fulfilling lives, participate in society, and receive a proper education.