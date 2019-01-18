Roe is under attack, now more than ever, and all I can think about is how cruel it is to restrict access to basic health care from people who need it. These attacks are going to disproportionately affect women of color, like me. And they are out of touch with most Americans. The truth is, we probably all know someone who has had an abortion, and the majority of Americans do not want Roe overturned. Yet, lawmakers boldly attempt to reverse Roe. If anti-reproductive health legislators continue to deny our right to healthcare, including abortion services, we must vote them out.