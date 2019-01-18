The commonsense civic debate Americans should be having is over how our country, one of the wealthiest and most privileged societies in human history, can create a wide and broad social safety net to ensure that no unexpectedly pregnant woman is encouraged to abort her child. We should be having this debate because we care about our neighbors enough to not make every issue a partisan one. We should be having this debate because we have the means to provide all persons with a continuum of care that ensures a woman’s opportunities need not be constrained by her becoming a mother. We can provide parent and family benefits, education and workforce training, housing, stipends, and whatever else is needed to return abortion to what even Democrats wanted it to be only a quarter century ago — “rare.”