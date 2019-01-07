In recent years, Philly officials have embraced the concept of harm reduction, practical strategies aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use. Harm reduction embraces a “meeting a person where they are at but not leaving them there” attitude. Under this thinking, in Philadelphia, we have rightly told people who use drugs that if they don’t want to stop using drugs, that’s OK — but we have given them clean needles to help prevent the spread of such diseases as hepatitis C. The most clear example of Philly’s harm reduction mentality came last January when Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they’d be open to allowing a safe injection site, where addicted people can go to safely consume drugs in a supervised manner.