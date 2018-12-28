I’ve lived in Philadelphia since 2000 and experienced its boom — in housing, dining, the arts – in positive ways. But the fact is, a lot of people born and bred here are not experiencing the same Philadelphia that I am. There’s a big gap between those with enough wealth to enjoy the city’s assets and those who can’t pay their bills. When I read a headline about how Philly is the best city for millennials, say, or for empty nesters from the suburbs, I wonder, “What did we sacrifice to be ‘the best’ in that category? How can we make this the best city for everyone?” For all of our accomplishments, we’re still the poorest big city in America. In 2019, I’d like us to start talking about ways to meet somewhere in the middle, so that our new “bests” don’t make life worse for those without wealth. Making progress doesn’t have to mean being the best in something. It can also mean making things better than they were the day or week before, making the city more livable for more people. — Tiffany Tavarez, Vice President of Community Relations at Wells Fargo