The Child Protective Services Law of Pennsylvania (CPSL) holds that child abuse involves ““intentionally, knowingly or recklessly … causing bodily injury to a child through any recent act or failure to act” or “creating a reasonable likelihood of bodily injury to a child through any recent act or failure to act.” The majority of five justices held that the act could not be applied to a “fetus” because, restricted by the holding in Roe and other cases which have considered the fetus not to be a human person, the CPSL does not consider an unborn child to be “a human person” worthy of protection. As the court noted, “The plain language of the CPSL requires the existence of a child at the time of the allegedly abusive act in order for the actor to be a “perpetrator” and for the act to constitute “child abuse.”