There has been some good news. The DOC worked with organizations that send books into prisons to find a way to make that work. A coalition including the ACLU is suing the DOC on behalf of lawyers who argue that legal mail needs to be confidential, and that the mail policies violate this constitutional requirement. And we’ve seen an outpouring of opposition to the DOC changes across the state. Protesters showed up at the Christmas tree lighting in the Capitol building in Harrisburg, and at a holiday event at the governor’s mansion, to express their opposition. People across the state are watching, and they’re angry.