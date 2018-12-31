Parents and teachers across the commonwealth have made it clear that there is too much standardized testing. In response, testing time was reduced this spring for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) for students in third through eighth grades, providing more critical time for learning. Gov. Wolf also signed a law that updates high school graduation requirements, giving students several options beyond testing to demonstrate what they have learned and that they are ready to graduate from high school to start a career or continue their education.