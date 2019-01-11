Too often, policy efforts to end the opioid crisis restrict access to opioids without increasing the availability of care beyond the status quo of drugs and surgery—reducing opioid overuse is the target, rather than improving pain management. While these efforts are important to address the urgency of the epidemic, none will solve the challenges in pain care that contributed to the epidemic in the first place. We cannot solve a problem of over-prescription with other medications, and we cannot reduce opioid misuse while limited access to all forms of treatment continues. People with pain need help understanding and accessing all their options. Current efforts to reduce prescription opioid use may restrict and stigmatize one available treatment without promoting helpful alternatives.