Ranging from a handful of animals in backyard pens to dozens jammed into ramshackle cages, hundreds of these sleazy menageries can be found all over the country. Just about anybody — whether or not they have any qualifications — can apply for and receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture animal exhibitor’s license. Roadside zoos are typically privately owned and on precarious financial footing. At these facilities, naturally free-ranging animals like lions, bears, tigers, and primates are usually housed in cramped cages consisting of chain-link fencing and concrete floors. Their comfort is an afterthought.