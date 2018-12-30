On Championship Sunday, the Eagles were rolling. Nick was dropping dimes everywhere. The Pats didn’t seem prepared for what was happening. Then came the Philly Special. That blew my mind, the combination of insanity and fortitude to do that. When the Pats scored in the second half to take the lead, I kept hope alive. I started looking for a Foles figure on eBay. I found one for $14. I was thinking this is going to be worth something tomorrow. Moments later, the Eagles won.