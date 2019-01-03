That’s understood, but it also lines up with an increasingly worrisome tendency in the intersections of journalism and politics over the 40-plus years since Watergate — when investigative reporting and legal legwork aligned to take down an amoral presidency in what now looks, through the lens of history, like a bit of a fluke. Quickly, political investigative reporting devolved into a chase for the most objective, binary, true-or-false lie … like an extramarital affair. The 1987 “witch hunt” to take down a thoughtful presidential candidate, Gary Hart, over his personal life seems ridiculous in hindsight (and thus the subject of a recent film). But even more ridiculous is that the American political system had no good way to process the lies of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney that literally killed hundreds of thousands of people (and kinda puts the whole oral sex thing in perspective, no?).