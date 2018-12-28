The biggest thing that needs to change in Philadelphia is the poverty rate. As the rest of the country is moving up slightly, Philadelphia is falling further into poverty, according to the most recent statistics. The city does a great job putting on parades and other large events, and the restaurant scene is always evolving for the better, but if you are only as strong as your weakest link, then Philadelphia cannot be the world-class city it aspires to be. This problem will take much longer than a year to solve, but we need to start now, and we need to see measurable results. — Marc Taub, Broomall