4. Began reversing rollbacks: In December, the state DEP announced it would reverse one of the most damaging rules by the Christie administration that put at risk an important source of drinking water for more than 64 percent of New Jerseyans. The rule involved the number of septic tanks allowed in protected areas of the Highlands. The DEP’s reversal of this decision will help preserve the Highlands water for the nearly 6.2 million people who depend on it.