Mayor Kenney has a long history with the Mummers organization — including previously participating in the parade himself — so he should recuse himself from all decisions related to the parade, but I believe that City Council should take up the issue before next New Year’s. With City Council elections looming in the year ahead, now is the time for voters to let their representatives know that this is an issue that matters in the voting booth. And it shouldn’t just come down to which candidates support the Mummers and which don’t. Council should consider adding a ballot question so voters can weigh in on whether they think the city should continue to spend money to support the Mummers.