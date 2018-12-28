These dismal numbers cloud my memories of meeting ex-slaves in recent years. The Brit-turned-New Yorker who spoke in Philadelphia about escaping from the pimp who groomed and beat her. The anti-slavery marcher in Washington, D.C., who told me about fleeing forced labor on a fishing boat in Ghana. At Mukti Ashram in New Delhi, the giddy boys rescued from grueling days spent sewing clothes behind locked doors. At St. Catherine’s Home in Mumbai, the teenage girls freed from windowless brothels that welcome pedophiles. In hindsight, for every former slave who touched my heart, a new slave somewhere — including the United States — went unseen.