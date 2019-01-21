Unfortunately, the glamour has overshadowed the real purpose of what this organization stands for as the country’s largest scholarship competition for women. A new lawsuit claims that the organizations two top leaders ”orchestrated an illegal and bad faith takeover of the Miss America Organization” which includes a restraining order and injunction to stop the current leadership and board from further damage of the organization’s operations as noted in the lawsuit. A hearing in Mays Landing will take place at the Atlantic County Courthouse on January 25.