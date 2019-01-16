Cities in the Mid-Atlantic Corridor are easily commutable, within 20 minutes to three hours of one another by train, and their convenience and lower cost of living are attractive for young workers and families. Overall, the region’s housing costs between 20 to 60 percent below the Bay Area’s. Still, creating a true innovation corridor will require significant new investment in things like transportation infrastructure and improved reliability. Cities also need to invest in public resources like parks, cultural institutions and, of course, schools.