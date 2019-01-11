Since his 2018 release from a wrongful prison sentence, Meek has used his music and voice to call attention to “a broken criminal justice system.” And his activism is grabbing the attention of major outlets, such as the New York Times, where he shared his thoughts on prison reform in an op-ed. National platforms have handed the mic to Meek to comment on injustice and reform, with Meek speaking to the Guardian in a Jan. 10 article about his time in jail and his doubts about the charges he faced.