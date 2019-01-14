Patients currently have some access to these options in the 33 states, plus D.C., that allow medical marijuana use. But as 10 of those states have recognized, a pure medical system is not enough. Many patients cannot afford to go to the doctor to obtain the required prescriptions for medical use, or can’t afford the payments themselves. For those who can afford to go through this structure, most Department of Health Medical Marijuana Programs require patients to register and provide detailed personal information, which is sensitive due to the stigma of marijuana usage. Thus patients in some instances will resort to the black market, which lacks the regulatory compliance of tested medication and security measures.