So why are blacks still frozen out of the industry? Unfortunately, it takes about $250,000 to start a marijuana dispensary, and since opening such a dispensary is still illegal according to federal law, prospective dispensary owners can’t get bank loans to take care of up front costs. That means you need to have at least quarter of a million dollars lying around just to get started. Since black families hold about $5.04 in wealth for every $100 held by white families, that’s not realistic for most of us.