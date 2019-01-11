Marijuana’s risks to mental health are not just temporary. Many studies have linked use of the drug by teens to permanent mental illness, including schizophrenia, the most devastating form of psychosis. In a press release in 2017 summarizing the findings of its landmark report on cannabis, The National Academy of Medicine - the gold standard for authoritative and unbiased advice on health affairs - wrote, “The evidence reviewed by the committee suggests that cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia, other psychoses, and social anxiety disorders, and to a lesser extent depression.”