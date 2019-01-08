I wanted to share what I’ve learned since July 1, 2017 when the state of Nevada went recreational. Let me preface this by saying that while I was a child of the 1960s/70s, I never tried marijuana. This is my takeaway on legalization: 1) Follow the WA state model, converting established dispensaries to retail while vetting new applications; 2) Make sure a big percentage of the taxes collected stay in the community, like local infrastructure, access to groceries, banks, and other services; 3) Jobs and training should be given to those in the district first. This needs to be baked into the law; 4) A panel to oversee how the collected taxes are spent should include local residents, not just politicians; 5) Give tax breaks to farmers who convert a percentage of land from growing exported products like wheat, corn, and soy beans to growing industrial hemp and marijuana; 6) Not providing areas such as smoking lounges creates an issue of visitors violating local laws by smoking in their rooms or in public. Creating lounges, similar to cigar or hookah bars, gives not only a collegial atmosphere but an additional stream of revenue; 7) [Recognize that] the largest group of participants is over age 55; 8) Allocate a percentage of the revenue statewide to those who had low level felonies or were released from prison to help them find jobs and adjust to society. Make it happen sooner than later. My bones hurt.—PK Dollar, West Philadelphia