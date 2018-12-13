When Krasner took office, he ordered a mass firing of 31 veteran prosecutors to root out and radically change the office’s long-standing law-and-order culture. This purge not only destroyed the professional lives of the many good and dedicated prosecutors who were unceremoniously fired without warning; it also traumatized and terrified those who remained on the payroll. As intended, it brought the office to heel and left the survivors afraid of their own shadows and fearful of doing anything that did not meet with the approval of their new master.