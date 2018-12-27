This one isn’t entirely new: Politicians have revived this slur periodically, as noted by William Safire in a 1996 National Journal article: “For years, Republicans have irked their opponents with pointed use of ‘Democrat’ — as in Democrat Party or Democrat wars.” George W. Bush was fond of both malapropisms and using “Democrat” as an adjective; The New Yorker wrote in 2006, “‘Democrat Party’ is jarring verging on ugly. It fairly screams ‘rat.’”