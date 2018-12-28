When my grandson was about three years old I decided to start a new holiday tradition for my family. Instead of driving myself to exhaustion buying Christmas presents that would within weeks be forgotten or discarded, I decided the celebration of Kwanzaa, designed to pay tribute to the rich cultural roots of African Americans, would become our annual family tradition. So, my grandson, his toddler friends, and family members gathered in my living room as we shared family stories retracing our family history. Instead of Santa, we shared stories about great-grandparents and aunties and uncles and god mommies who are all part of our family’s story being unearthed for a new generation of young people.