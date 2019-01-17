When I returned to Philadelphia in 2006, Jack invited me to breakfast. That meal began an almost uninterrupted 12-year string of breakfasts where Jack regaled me with tales of his life in business, his family (six great children, a posse of grandchildren, and his charming wife, Eve), and the vicissitudes of his career at Vanguard, the $5 trillion group of mutual funds he created. At Vanguard, he was a hero to the “crew,” the Vanguard employees who worked in the trenches, but he was not always a welcome presence to the executives who followed him and refused to waive Vanguard’s mandatory retirement rules for their founder.