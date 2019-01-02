In the 2019 Mummers Parade, I happily accepted a prominent role in my club’s theme. I portrayed Jay-Z, another black American, in a skit that poked fun at Mayor Kenney. Most of us remember the situation involving the mayor’s cancellation of the Made in America concert. After Jay-Z intervened, Kenney reversed his decision. There was a political cartoon that showed Jay-Z walking a dog on a leash with Kenney as the dog. It was political satire. It painted the mayor as Jay-Z’s lapdog.