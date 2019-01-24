It saddens me that current narratives often portray refugees as criminals and thugs with little to contribute to our society. Some refugees do commit crimes, just like some native born Americans commit crimes. But there is no evidence linking refugee resettlement and rising crime rates or terrorism. The reality is quite the opposite. There is data to suggest that immigration has the effect of reducing crime rates, and that immigrants contribute to community revitalization by bring fresh economic and cultural capital to the neighborhoods that they join. Seeking to characterize an already vulnerable population as criminal and scary robs refugees of their inherent dignity and humanity.