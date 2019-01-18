There are good things about being a federal employee, such as the ability to have work-life balance and the job stability. Most government employees value those benefits tremendously, which is why they remain in the public sector for decades. However, the trade-offs are that promotions are limited due to high tenure and low staff turnover, which can lead to professional stagnation, and bonuses and salary increases for a job well done are intermittent and not as large as one would hope or expect. Sometimes the trade-offs can be vexing, but knowing you have reliable employment that allows you to take care of your family can make those negatives easier to swallow.