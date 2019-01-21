But there’s one more key component to this approach — you have to walk it like you talk it. The brand can’t just market an idea; the brand has to make it real, too. In Gillette’s instance, they launched a companion site that seems to be doing exactly that. They are pledging to “actively challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man everywhere you see Gillette.” They’re also committing to spend $1 million per year for the next three years with non-profit organizations helping men be their best. Building on that by showing how people who work for the brand are personally and professionally advancing this belief system would make this campaign even more meaningful.