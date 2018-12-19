As a government shutdown looms, 87 senators voted together to pass the First Step Act, which reduces sentences and promotes successful reentry back into society. The bill received 26 more votes in the Senate than the infamous 1994 Clinton Crime bill that gave us automatic life sentencing after “three strikes” — a testament to how far the country has moved on criminal justice in the past two decades. Now the First Step Act heads to the House, where a previous version passed overwhelmingly (360-59) in May, and is expected to be signed into law by Donald Trump, who endorsed the bill in November. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special advisor to the president, has reportedly been the force advocating for the bill in the White House.