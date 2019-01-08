Yet the “ancient history” of genocide upon which our country is founded overlaps directly with the legacy our city uses to draw millions of tourists each year. After all, it was William Penn himself who negotiated a deal with the Lenape people to gain permission to establish this city, and his own son who broke that agreement. There are no plaques explaining any of this in East Passyunk, by the way. Meanwhile, the sidewalks of Old and Center City, which you can follow all the way to Penn’s statue towering above City Hall, are dotted with signs outlining the history of the city’s European residents, without any maintenance holes bearing a sad-looking white man’s face.