While many Americans celebrated Christmas Eve in a church or at home, Jesse Harvey was on a mission. His goal was to spread the good word — not so much of the Lord, but of the Church of Safe Injection. Harvey is the founder of the Church, although he refers to himself as harm reduction disciple and safe-injection acolyte. On Christmas Eve, Harvey — who is from Maine — led a service in Worcester, MA. Subbing in for an alter was his car’s trunk. The sacrament was the syringes, naloxone, and fentanyl testing strips. There were no pews, just people standing in the cold. Harvey told the Inquirer that during services, "we are just sharing the gospel of harm reduction with one another.”