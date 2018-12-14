Public scrutiny fails to recognize that open expression is a key aspect of everyday life on campus, from classrooms to student events, and that campuses are easy flash points for free-speech debates precisely because they are open when it comes to inviting diverse and challenging views. In fact, there are no other institutions in the American public sphere today that are as keen on protecting and promoting free speech. Private employers can fire employees on a whim; the boundaries of speech online are tested every day by users of private platforms (like Twitter, YouTube, and others) and by the platforms themselves; traditional media and journalists are often under attack. All the while, campuses around the country continue to negotiate and push the boundaries of speech.