On Saturday, Philadelphia community members came together to do something about it. People gathered at the Lucien Blackwell Branch Library in West Philly for a panel and discussion called “Why Are Black Mothers and Babies Dying, and What Can We Do About It?” Panelists included Lexi White, local commissioner and senior policy manager for New Voices for Reproductive Justice, where I am currently a reproductive justice Fellow advocating for the sexual and reproductive health of black women, girls, and LGBTQ people of color. Lexi noted that in addition to more comprehensive data about how environmental racism and embodied stress is at play in this epidemic, we also need to expand equitable coverage for a full range of pregnancy and maternal health services, including doula and midwifery care. Medical and family leave policies, along with resources for young parents and other caregivers, are also crucial.