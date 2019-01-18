Our society does not trust or believe black women when it comes to our health and bodies. There are examples of this everywhere. Serena Williams, even with her wealth and fame, had to demand the medical care that saved her life after childbirth. Decades of allegations against R. Kelly were met with silence because they came from young black women and girls. Black women are more often shamed, questioned, and silenced when we speak about our own bodies — when we are saying #MeToo, when we know something is wrong during or after pregnancy, and when we speak up for abortion rights.