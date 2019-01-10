Fortunately, there is a powerful, climate-protecting alternative that avoids the mistake the French government made with its carbon-pollution fee: Give the revenue to people. Late in November, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation to place a fee on carbon pollution from fossil fuels and return all revenue to households through a monthly dividend. Under the policy outlined in their bill, known as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 7173), a majority of families, particularly low- and middle-income, will receive more money from the “carbon dividend” than they would pay as the cost of using dirty fossil fuels increases.