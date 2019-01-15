Disney and Verizon scrambled their way to a deal before the New Year. But as someone who has studied the evolution of media rights and its impact on college sports, I found this negotiation between Verizon and Disney deeply troubling. The ACC Network is launching at a time of declining cable viewership. Starting a linear network when most sports media companies are seriously investing in streaming technology seems to make little sense. Yet rather than study the marketplace and try to get ahead of the curve, Disney has asked Philadelphia customers to compensate them for this massive gambit. And, if you don’t, well, thanks for playing.