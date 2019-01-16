So the question remains, why is information on Safe Haven laws not provided at every high school, every recreation center, every house of worship, and every bus or train station? Why are there not more social media and news media campaigns sharing this information? Have you ever seen a Safe Haven sign at your local hospital? You might have to look hard to find the small blue sign in the window. I once asked a nurse why the sign was so small. I was told that if the sign was bigger, more women would know they could do this — implying that would be a bad thing. In an ideal world, no baby would be abandoned, parents would always feel ready to welcome a child — but that’s not the world we live in.