Signe Wilkinson Russian trolls meet American trolls. Posted: December 19, 2018 - 5:00 AM Signe Wilkinson Newsletters Get the news you need to start your day Sign Up Morning Newsletter Never Miss a Story Subscribe We Recommend From decorated general to federal court: Michael Flynn from the eyes of cartoonists | Opinion Abraham Gutman Poor Philadelphia Signe Wilkinson Michael Cohen Bares All Signe Wilkinson Trump Chief of Staff Hiring Complications Signe Wilkinson Philadelphia Computer Geniuses Signe Wilkinson The China Trade War Hits Home Signe Wilkinson