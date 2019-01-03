The Harlem Renaissance was an explosion of culture including jazz that was brought northward by African Americans in the 1920s and ’30s as they left the South. Mr. McNeil, who was growing up at that time, benefited. By the time he came along to start a career tending bar in Philadelphia in the 1940s, jazz clubs were common. His career culminated in the Harlem clubs of the 1950s and 1960s, including the famous Blue Note.