Don Harrison, 90, of Wynnewood, a retired Daily News editor and a Philadelphia-area journalist for more than 60 years, died Friday, Dec. 7.
He died in hospice at Saunders House from complications of a stroke he suffered two years ago, said his wife, Grace.
Mr. Harrison worked at the Daily News from 1982 until 2001 and retired as deputy editor of the opinion pages. He previously worked for 19 years at the Bulletin, where he was an assistant managing editor and also served as city editor when Frank L. Rizzo was mayor.
“Journalism for my father was a calling, a vocation,” said daughter Ellen. “I don’t think he would have done anything else. He would have done it without being paid.”
Mr. Harrison was born in Philadelphia and grew up in the Wynnefield section. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1945 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Pennsylvania in 1949.
He served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 and during that time married Grace Wagner.
Early in his career, he worked at the Philadelphia Jewish Times and then at the News of Delaware County.
After he left the Daily News, he became editor of Milestones, a monthly publication for seniors. Most recently, he had the title of editor emeritus at Milestones and wrote a column until a few months ago.
Mr. Harrison was active in the National Conference of Editorial Writers, now called the Association of Opinion Journalists, and the Society of Professional Journalists.
In addition to his wife, a longtime care facilities manager and clinical assistant professor at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and daughter, he is survived by another daughter, Lori; a son, Eric; a grandson; and a sister.
His family will observe shivah from 5 to 8 p.m. from Sunday, Dec. 9, until Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the family home in Wynnewood. A memorial service is planned for the spring.
Donations may be made to the Society of Professional Journalists at https://www.spj.org/sdxmemorialgifts.asp or to the Freedom of the Press Foundation at https://freedom.press/donate/.