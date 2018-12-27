The Rev. James K. Echols, a noted scholar and the first African American to serve as president of a North American Lutheran seminary and as the academic dean at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia died Sunday.
The Rev. Echols, 67, died from medical complications after falling in his Philadelphia home last week. He was as well known for his quiet and reserved manner as he was for his vision and leadership that brought together churches of different faiths to teach religion and serve those most in need.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, the Rev. Echols attended public schools and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Philadelphia. He then enrolled at Temple University, graduating cum laude, and attended the city’s Lutheran Theological Seminary, earning his master’s degree in divinity. He attended Yale University, studying psychology, religion, and theology, obtaining another master’s and his doctorate, and in 1999 was awarded an honorary doctorate from Carthage College, and in 2018 another from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.
To know him was to love him, said his wife, Donna Skinner Echols. The couple had two daughters, Jennifer Hope Echols and Courtney Lynne Echols Penn, and a granddaughter. Mrs. Echols and her husband recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.
“It was a wonderful life,” Mrs. Echols said, noting the overwhelming number of visitors paying respect. “He has just touched so many lives.”
Mrs. Echols said she traveled with her husband, an expert on the history of American Christianity and an expert on the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was invited to speak and teach at venues around the world.
In 1982, Rev. Echols became the first African American seminary professor at The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (now United Lutheran Seminary), and from 1991 through 1997 he served as dean. During his tenure, Rev. Echols led the first seminary globalization trip to Namibia and South Africa in 1992, prior to the end of apartheid.
In 1997, Rev. Echols was appointed president of the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago where he remained for 14 years. In 2017, the school awarded him a doctor of divinity that recognized more than 37 years of service in parish ministry, theological education, ecumenical and interfaith work. He was also recognized for his service to communities of color throughout the world.
In 2008, the James Kenneth Echols Prize for Excellence in Preaching was established at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago to promote excellence in preaching among students. In addition to honors and awards from Wagner College and Carthage College, Rev. Echols received a Luther Institute Wittenberg Award in 2000 and a Wheat Ridge Ministries Seeds of Hope Award in 2005.
Pastor Donna Wright, a friend who also had worked with Rev. Echols in Philadelphia, said he had an “immense intellectual gift and tremendous compassion.” Although Rev. Echols was mild mannered, she said he also could be driven by anger when he witnessed injustice.
In Chicago, Rev. Echols helped create the Center of Christian-Muslim Engagement for Peace and Justice, he was an endowed chair in Christian-Muslim studies and interfaith relations, and was a strong advocate for spiritual youth programs. Among his many recongnitions, Rev. Echols served as director of the Theological Education and Networks Office of the Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, two daughters and granddaughter, Rev. Echols is survived by a brother, David.
Donations be made to the United Lutheran Seminary or the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.
Arrangements are being handled by Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors.
Visitation for Rev. Echols will be Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the United Lutheran Seminary, 7301 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia. A service will be held at the seminary on Friday at 9 a.m.