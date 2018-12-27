Born and raised in Philadelphia, the Rev. Echols attended public schools and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Philadelphia. He then enrolled at Temple University, graduating cum laude, and attended the city’s Lutheran Theological Seminary, earning his master’s degree in divinity. He attended Yale University, studying psychology, religion, and theology, obtaining another master’s and his doctorate, and in 1999 was awarded an honorary doctorate from Carthage College, and in 2018 another from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.