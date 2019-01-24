William P. James, 62, the former mayor of Gloucester City and a retired police official, died Monday, Jan. 21, of a heart attack at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden.
Mr. James was the 12-year mayor of the small city on the Delaware River. He spent 25 years with the Gloucester City Police Department, rising to the post of deputy police chief.
In 2006, Mr. James, an independent, was elected to his first term as mayor. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2014 as a Democrat. He had just finished his third term on Dec. 31 and had seen his hand-picked successor, Daniel Spencer, installed as mayor.
Mr. James was the longest serving mayor in the city’s history, Spencer said.
“Everybody respected Bill,” said Spencer. “They knew of his love of Gloucester City and his family. Ginny, his wife, and Billy were always together. The people in town noticed that. He was one of the generations of families that have lived here and cared about the city. His whole life was about service.”
Mr. James had only intended to run for two terms but undertook a third because of projects he wanted to see completed. “He asked me to run four years ago, and I said no,” Spencer said. “This time when he asked me, I accepted his offer."
The two men, who served together on the city council, shared a vision to create a town center with a main street. It included a plan to convert the vacant Mary Ethel Costello School to loft apartments with street-level shops. “Now it is my job to make sure that it is carried through,” Spencer said.
Councilman John Hutchinson, who served with Mr. James on the police force, said another dream of his was the creation of an assisted-living facility on the site of the closed Coast Guard Station on the Delaware. “I’m very optimistic it is going to happen,” Hutchinson said.
Born in Camden, Mr. James was a lifelong Gloucester City resident. He graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School in 1974.
Five years later, he joined the Gloucester City Police Department. He was a patrolman, investigator, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant before retiring as deputy police chief in 2005. He received many awards, including the 1997 American Legion Department of New Jersey Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
During his law enforcement career, Mr. James coached youth sports in baseball, softball, football, and basketball. He was active with the Gloucester City Little League, Mustangs, Ponytail League, and the Carmen Palmiero Basketball League.
He was vice president of the Police Athletic League for 20 years, and a member of the Sportsmen AC, Broomall String Band, Old Timers String Band, Democrat Club, and the Camden County Emerald Society.
He was a former member of the Gloucester City Board of Education. He was a current member of the Gloucester City Knights of Columbus Council #674 and a lifelong parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church.
He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore with his family, fishing, and watching Phillies and Eagles games.
Daughter Erin Gorman said her father commanded attention whenever he went. “He was not a man that demanded attention, he just got it,” she said.
Besides his wife Virginia, and daughter Erin, he is survived by children Ian, Liam, Colin and Johanna; five grandchildren; four sisters; five brothers; and nieces and nephews.
A procession of elected officials and members of the Gloucester City police and fire departments will escort his casket from the McCann-Healey Funeral Home, 851 Monmouth St., to St. Mary’s Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. The procession will begin at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
A viewing will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday followed by an 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s. Burial is private.
Memorial donations may be made to Gloucester City P.B.A. Local # 40, P.O. Box 162, Gloucester City, N.J. 08030, or to the Gloucester City P.A.L., c/o Dayl Baile, 52 Baynes Ave., Gloucester City, N.J. 08030. All checks should mention William P. James in the memo field.