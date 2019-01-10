You’ve probably taken down the Christmas tree, put away the lights, lawn displays and menorahs, and come to the conclusion that the holidays are finally over. You’ve obviously forgotten about the holiday that Major League Baseball loves most of all. Yes, that would be Groundhog Day. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado awoke this morning to Sonny and Cher singing, “Babe, I got you, babe.” They also awoke without a new team. Who knew it could be so difficult to decide where to go to collect a bi-weekly check that will likely be north of $2.5 million?